Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,001,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,675. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.17.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,950.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,680. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

