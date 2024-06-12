Avenir Corp Buys Shares of 4,010 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avenir Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 392,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 274,535 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. 3,052,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,909. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

