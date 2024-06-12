Avenir Corp Acquires Shares of 73,900 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 283,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.90. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

