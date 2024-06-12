AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $220.00 at Evercore ISI

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

AN opened at $166.01 on Monday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $170,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $42,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

