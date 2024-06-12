AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTSW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 379,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,569. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

