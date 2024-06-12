Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.36

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $33.22. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 323 shares.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
