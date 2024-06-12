Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $34.36

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.36, but opened at $33.22. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 323 shares.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

