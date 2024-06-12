Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Up 491.5% in May

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 491.5% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Asset Entities Stock Down 0.4 %

Asset Entities stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Asset Entities has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 8.58.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 153.10% and a negative net margin of 1,538.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

Asset Entities Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. ( NASDAQ:ASST Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

