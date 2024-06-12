Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,732. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after buying an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 128,974 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

