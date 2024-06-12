Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ ARQQW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.