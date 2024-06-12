Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 21.1 %
NASDAQ ARQQW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is a SEC Filing?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.