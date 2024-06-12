Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ ARQQW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

