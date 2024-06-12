Ark (ARK) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Ark has a market capitalization of $161.15 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,435,410 coins and its circulating supply is 181,435,288 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

