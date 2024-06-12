Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $85.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 28,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 87,565 shares.The stock last traded at $76.25 and had previously closed at $76.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,512.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

