Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $24.50.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
