Appian Way Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,892 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

NYSE APD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.05. 1,385,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

