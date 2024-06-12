Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. ATI accounts for 1.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ATI by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 96,078 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 735.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 312,699 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,026. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

