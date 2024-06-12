Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. Sun Country Airlines comprises approximately 1.8% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 21.04% of Sun Country Airlines worth $179,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 644,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

