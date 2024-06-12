Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,000. Nabors Industries makes up about 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 129,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.27. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $141.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

