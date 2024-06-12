Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up to $43.21

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.21, but opened at $45.97. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 8,422 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APGE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.