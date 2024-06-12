Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 98,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Apex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Apex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.