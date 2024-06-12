Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Up 11.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 587,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,187,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $558.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Annexon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

