Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 7.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 69,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 821,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

