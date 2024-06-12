AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

