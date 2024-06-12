Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) PT at C$44.00

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.15. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. Analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

