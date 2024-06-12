Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 1.5 %

SPRB opened at $0.68 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,015,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.