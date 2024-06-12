AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Get AMMO alerts:

About AMMO

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.