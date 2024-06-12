American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.74. 1,035,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,007. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

