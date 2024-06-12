American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Lithium by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in American Lithium by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Lithium by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.