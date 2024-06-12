American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
American Lithium Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.57. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.33.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
