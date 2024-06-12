American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

AXP stock opened at $224.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

