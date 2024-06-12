American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK remained flat at $16.25 on Wednesday. American Bank has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.
American Bank Company Profile
