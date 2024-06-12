American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

American Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK remained flat at $16.25 on Wednesday. American Bank has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

