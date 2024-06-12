Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.64 and last traded at $186.62. 8,301,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,044,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.