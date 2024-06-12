Altitude Crest Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 152,200 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 6.1% of Altitude Crest Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,640,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 391,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 300,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,792 shares of company stock worth $8,962,496 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

