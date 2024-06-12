Altitude Crest Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 541,816 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,000. Legend Biotech makes up about 21.8% of Altitude Crest Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. owned about 0.30% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.6 %

LEGN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. 779,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.