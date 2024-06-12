AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAE remained flat at $11.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

