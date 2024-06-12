Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $180.41 and last traded at $177.09. Approximately 8,636,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,005,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.62.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
