Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,233,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,682,859. The firm has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

