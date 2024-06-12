Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.32. The company had a trading volume of 790,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average is $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

