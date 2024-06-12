Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 164.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,122. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

