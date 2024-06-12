agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 4%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53. 644,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,185,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after buying an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in agilon health by 222.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.