Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau Sells 15,000 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 745,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 110,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 27,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

