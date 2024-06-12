Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 33,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 157,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,143. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

