Advent International L.P. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advent International L.P. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advent International L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advent International L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $25.52 on Wednesday, hitting $592.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.46 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

