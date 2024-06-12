ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.60

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 230903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 10,738.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ADT by 1,185.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 180.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

