ADT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
ADT has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
ADT Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 1,218,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
