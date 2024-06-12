ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 4,548,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,381. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

