ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $67,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of THC traded up $5.87 on Wednesday, hitting $141.64. 1,041,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
