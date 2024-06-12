ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 957,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,663. The firm has a market cap of $936.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

