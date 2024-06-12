ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.