ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TXMD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

