ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 2.1% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

