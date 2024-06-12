ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,000 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Corteva comprises about 1.0% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 351,908 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,950,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,733 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,796,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,058 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 1,870,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

