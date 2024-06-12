ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 187,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.