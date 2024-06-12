Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

