Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

